Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.10% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $10,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRPT. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 34,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 213,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,645,085.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 34,867 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,331 shares in the company, valued at $22,645,085.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRPT opened at $122.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $159.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average of $121.59.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 90.46%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

