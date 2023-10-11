Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 948.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 155,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 48,268 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,946,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 181,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 25,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.81.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

