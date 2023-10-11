SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at SeaChange International

In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 8,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $39,986.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 608,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 249,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,237. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

SeaChange International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

