SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.16.
In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 8,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $39,986.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 608,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 249,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,237. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.
