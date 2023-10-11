Senior plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.60 (LON:SNR)

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Senior Stock Performance
Senior stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 168.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 167.96. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 111 ($1.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 184 ($2.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £692.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3,292.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.51.
Senior Company Profile
