Senior plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.60 (LON:SNR)

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Senior Stock Performance

Senior stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 168.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 167.96. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 111 ($1.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 184 ($2.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £692.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3,292.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc engages in the designing, manufacture, and sale of high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The company offers aerospace solutions, including fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting and control products; and structures comprising precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

