ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Short Interest Update

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 699,200 shares, an increase of 87,300.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Down 13.2 %

SHASF stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 49,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,351. ShaMaran Petroleum has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in Kurdistan. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

