ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Short Interest Update

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 699,200 shares, an increase of 87,300.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Down 13.2 %
SHASF stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 49,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,351. ShaMaran Petroleum has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.
About ShaMaran Petroleum
