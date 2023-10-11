Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 40.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Shopify by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Shopify by 21.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Shopify Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.79. 3,148,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,244,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The company has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 2.08.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

