Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Increases By 2,850.0%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 2,850.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 30,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. Bridgestone has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $22.15.
About Bridgestone
