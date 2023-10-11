Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Grows By 4,900.0%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Disco Stock Up 4.0 %

DSCSY stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 27,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,292. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.16. Disco has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.16 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Disco will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

