Short Interest in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Increases By 2,284.4%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, a growth of 2,284.4% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDOC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,174. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.88. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Company Profile

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

