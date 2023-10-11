Short Interest in KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Grows By 29,400.0%

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 29,400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
KONE Oyj Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 59,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,282. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $29.19.
KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KONE Oyj will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About KONE Oyj
KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.
