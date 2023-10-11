Short Interest in Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Grows By 35,300.0%

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 35,300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on OUKPY shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Metso Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metso Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Metso Oyj alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OUKPY

Metso Oyj Stock Performance

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Shares of OUKPY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. 104,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,451. Metso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61.

(Get Free Report)

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.