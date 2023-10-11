Short Interest in Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Rises By 11,844.4%

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a growth of 11,844.4% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Nihon Kohden Stock Up 0.1 %
NHNKY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,012. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39. Nihon Kohden has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of -0.09.
Nihon Kohden Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nihon Kohden
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.