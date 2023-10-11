Short Interest in Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Rises By 11,844.4%

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a growth of 11,844.4% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Nihon Kohden Stock Up 0.1 %

NHNKY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,012. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39. Nihon Kohden has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of -0.09.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

