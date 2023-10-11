Short Interest in Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Increases By 29,900.0%

Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 29,900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Raffles Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of RAFLF stock remained flat at $1.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. Raffles Medical Group has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nomura upgraded Raffles Medical Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

About Raffles Medical Group

Raffles Medical Group Ltd provides integrated private healthcare services primarily in Singapore, Greater China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Japan. The company operates through Healthcare Services, Hospital Services, and Investment Holdings segments. Its Raffles Hospital, a tertiary care hospital that offers a range of medical and surgical facilities include day angiography suites, operating theatres, delivery suites, intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit, radiology, clinical laboratory, radiotherapy, and dental services.

