Short Interest in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW) Rises By 119,100.0%

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a growth of 119,100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

RF Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ RFACW remained flat at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. RF Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

