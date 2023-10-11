Short Interest in Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Expands By 11,550.0%

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 11,550.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.1 days.

Shelf Drilling Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SHLLF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,772. Shelf Drilling has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45.

About Shelf Drilling

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa, and North Sea. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells.

