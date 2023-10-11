Short Interest in Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Expands By 11,550.0%

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 11,550.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.1 days.
Shelf Drilling Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of SHLLF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,772. Shelf Drilling has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45.
About Shelf Drilling
