SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of SIF opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.88.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

