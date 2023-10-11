Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 760,116 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 224% from the previous session’s volume of 234,265 shares.The stock last traded at $22.14 and had previously closed at $21.80.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 451,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 172,864 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

