Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 153.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Snowflake by 111.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $34,982,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total value of $3,925,125.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $34,982,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $249,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 661,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,856,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,099 shares of company stock valued at $15,385,001 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $164.07. 815,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,557,005. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of -61.73 and a beta of 0.76. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $193.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.99 and its 200 day moving average is $161.56.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.30.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

