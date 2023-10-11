S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $25,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 14.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $370.77. The stock had a trading volume of 60,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,567. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The company has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total value of $83,342.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,259.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total value of $83,342.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134 shares in the company, valued at $889,259.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,057 shares of company stock worth $8,235,856. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.88.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

