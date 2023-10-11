SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 5.1% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,358,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,571. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.