SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,658. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

