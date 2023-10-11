Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Announces GBX 46 Dividend

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.56) per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at GBX 8,942 ($109.45) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,790 ($107.59) and a fifty-two week high of £123.50 ($151.16). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,938.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £106.41. The company has a market cap of £6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3,117.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPX shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £115 ($140.76) to £111 ($135.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

