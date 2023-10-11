Startek (NYSE:SRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Startek in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Startek from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Startek Trading Up 29.3 %

SRT opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $169.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. Startek has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. Startek had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Startek will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Startek

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Startek in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Startek in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Startek by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Startek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

