State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $12,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $233.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $169.01 and a twelve month high of $237.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.87 and a 200-day moving average of $215.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

