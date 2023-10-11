State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MetLife were worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.89.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

