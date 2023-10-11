State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,374,000 after purchasing an additional 593,680 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $954,100,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,993,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,327,000 after acquiring an additional 78,994 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Stephens increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.41.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

