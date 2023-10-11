State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

