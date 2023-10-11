State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $237.91 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.64.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

