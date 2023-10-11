State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Aflac Stock Up 0.8 %

AFL opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.62. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.26 and a twelve month high of $79.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

