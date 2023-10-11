State of Michigan Retirement System Has $11.06 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.89, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.37.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.92%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.