State of Michigan Retirement System Has $9.80 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 24,629 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on KHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

