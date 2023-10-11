State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,239 shares of company stock valued at $28,942,876 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $118.43 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day moving average is $114.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

