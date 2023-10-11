State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after acquiring an additional 649,168,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,070,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after acquiring an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $140.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.24. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.14 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.96%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $216.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

