State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,201,000 after buying an additional 3,976,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,863,000 after buying an additional 80,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $526,026,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,707,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,061,000 after buying an additional 471,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $208.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.89 and a 200-day moving average of $189.26. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $139.07 and a 12-month high of $211.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,172 shares of company stock worth $2,672,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

