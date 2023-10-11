State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.87.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $177.57 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

