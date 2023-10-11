State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kroger were worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis increased its position in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 570,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 256,777 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Kroger by 33.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Kroger by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kroger by 5.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Kroger Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.27. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

