State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 483.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $106.15 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.77 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.21 and a 200 day moving average of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 115.50%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

