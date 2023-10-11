State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 392.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

