Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $315.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 58.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.92.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $199.37 on Wednesday. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

