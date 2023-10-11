StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NAII stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.59. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAII. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth $136,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

