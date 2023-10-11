StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.32. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

