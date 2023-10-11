StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Up 3.8 %

Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cheetah Mobile worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

