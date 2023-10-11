Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Stryker by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $15.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,996. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.54. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $203.23 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.