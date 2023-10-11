Susquehanna Trims Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Target Price to $44.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,007,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,286,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

