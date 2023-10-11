Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SNCRL opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $21.44.
About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026
