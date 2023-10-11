Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TBLA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,253.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,882 shares of company stock worth $172,187. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Taboola.com by 45.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,553,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,867,000 after buying an additional 4,238,440 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Taboola.com by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,998,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 1,903,139 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at about $4,919,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Taboola.com by 46.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after buying an additional 1,587,157 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Taboola.com by 518.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,519,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 1,274,104 shares during the period. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBLA stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

