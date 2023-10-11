Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Avala Global LP acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $145.24 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

