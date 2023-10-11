Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

Shares of TANH opened at $1.00 on Friday. Tantech has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25.

Institutional Trading of Tantech

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tantech by 206.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 804,150 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech in the first quarter valued at $88,000. 4.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

Featured Stories

