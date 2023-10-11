TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,306,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 506,520 shares.The stock last traded at $9.19 and had previously closed at $9.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TASK. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TaskUs from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

TaskUs Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.86 million, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 2.31.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.26 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.34%. Equities analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in TaskUs by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after purchasing an additional 683,441 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,182,000. Think Investments LP increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 34.7% during the second quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 2,087,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 537,621 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,072,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,572,000 after acquiring an additional 378,983 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter worth $3,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

