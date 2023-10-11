Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0463 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:TEI traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.61. 40,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,134. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEI. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 28.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

